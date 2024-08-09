Celestia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $790.77 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. Celestia has a market cap of $790.77 million and $140.68 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00009291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,061,808,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,061,808,219.177862 with 202,851,746.927862 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.62694263 USD and is up 21.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $134,430,689.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

