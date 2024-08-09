Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.91.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. Celsius has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

