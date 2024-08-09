Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.39% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. 2,319,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. Celsius has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.