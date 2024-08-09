Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%.

NYSE:LEU traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 235,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

