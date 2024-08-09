Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41 to $0.46 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 1,546,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

