CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.54. 529,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,625. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Insiders have sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

