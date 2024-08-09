CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.
About CEZ, a. s.
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
