Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.79. 1,060,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $231,360,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,256.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

