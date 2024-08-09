Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,060,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.