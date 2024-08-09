Cheelee (CHEEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.93 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be bought for approximately $21.44 or 0.00035400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $414.86 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 21.08562506 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,719,506.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

