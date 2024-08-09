Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 712,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chegg has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chegg by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

