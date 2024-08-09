Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chegg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,993. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

