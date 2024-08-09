Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,139,260.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $583.97 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Chemed by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chemed by 10.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

