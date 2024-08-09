Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

