Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.50 on Monday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

