Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.24 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $501.75 million and $29.24 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,998,016,997 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

