China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

