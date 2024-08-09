ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

IMOS stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 17,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,495. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

