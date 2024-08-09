Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $259,967,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,401. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

