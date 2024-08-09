Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $259,967,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

