CIBC Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$50.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.00.

BDGI opened at C$37.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$32.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $278,568. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

