Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 119,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 73,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

