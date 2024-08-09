Citigroup Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $960.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $990.00 to $960.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $805.29.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $752.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $803.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.53. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.