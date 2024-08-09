Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.