Citigroup Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $61.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Shares of FUN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

