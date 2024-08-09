Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,244. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

