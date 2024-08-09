Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,244. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.