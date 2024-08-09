Clarius Group LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hudson Canyon Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 10,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

