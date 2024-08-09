Clarius Group LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,072. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

