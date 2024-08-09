Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. 707,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

