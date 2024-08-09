Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,097,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $5,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 594,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

