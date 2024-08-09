Clarius Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.41. The company had a trading volume of 215,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,623. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $225.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average is $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock worth $19,989,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.