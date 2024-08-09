Clarius Group LLC Sells 131 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 135.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.23. 95,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,376. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

