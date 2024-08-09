Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. 154,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.