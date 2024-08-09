Clarius Group LLC Sells 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $855.95. 36,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,852. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $885.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $808.67 and a 200 day moving average of $799.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

