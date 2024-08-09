Clarius Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,433. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.55 and a 200 day moving average of $419.80.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.