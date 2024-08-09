Clarius Group LLC Sells 662 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,586,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

