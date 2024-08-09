Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

