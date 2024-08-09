Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $50.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a P/E ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. purchased 1,324 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

