Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 3,976,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,425,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $923.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
