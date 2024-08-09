Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 3,976,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,425,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 40.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

