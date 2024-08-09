CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.80. 57,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,124. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,203 shares of company stock valued at $462,002. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

