Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,084. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

