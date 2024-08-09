Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

CCOI traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 256,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,942,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.