Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) EVP Sells $31,960.50 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Community West Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.
Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community West Bancshares
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.