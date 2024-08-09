Comparing monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xperi and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xperi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 1 3.33 monday.com 0 5 16 0 2.76

Xperi currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.63%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $255.53, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than monday.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xperi and monday.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $521.33 million 0.63 -$136.61 million ($2.72) -2.68 monday.com $784.35 million 13.29 -$1.88 million $0.38 568.13

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -21.67% -10.15% -5.99% monday.com 2.53% 2.42% 1.52%

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats Xperi on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.