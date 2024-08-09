Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $8.50. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 16,711 shares traded.

Concord Medical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

