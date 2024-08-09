Conflux Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $599.51 million and approximately $37.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,030,214,215 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,219,021 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,030,009,610.89 with 4,330,009,599.06 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13700476 USD and is up 11.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $40,052,536.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

