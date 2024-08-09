Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Up 5%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 125,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 127,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

