Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $239.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.25. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.