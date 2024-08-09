Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $11.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.45. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.06.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE IAG traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.81. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

