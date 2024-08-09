Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$61.75 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

